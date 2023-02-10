Tim McGraw has still got it! The 55-year-old — who played football in high school — proves that he can still throw a ball and hit a target in a new video posted to social media.

He also tried his hand at a trick shot that involves some serious skill.

McGraw was inspired by a video from Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jake from State Farm. The two celebs challenged each other to a passing game, in which they needed to pop a balloon taped to a wall. Not only did they need to hit the balloon, but there needed to be enough force behind it to make it pop. Jake used a standard pass, while Mahomes threw behind his back.

As for McGraw? He tried both.

"I saw this Patrick Mahomes video," the country singer tells the camera. "I'm decidedly no Patrick Mahomes, but I'm gonna try this, Patrick. So don't dog me too bad when you see this, all right? Or you might want me to come [do] backup for you. You never know."

The "Down on the Farm" singer's first pass over the shoulder is a dead ringer. However, the next pass proves to be a little more complicated: He gets close to the balloon, but the best he can do is hit the tape. The second attempt, though, is spot on.

"Take that," he says victoriously.

McGraw continued to play recreational football after high school and has remained a lifelong fan of the game. There's no doubt he'll be watching Super Bowl 57 on Sunday when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. The "I Like It, I Love It" hitmaker has not said which team he'll be cheering for, but he did wish both good luck in the caption of this video.

On the music side of things, the Louisiana native hasn't shared his plans for 2023. In 2022, he said that he was working on a new music, but he has yet to announce further details on what will be his 17th studio album.

