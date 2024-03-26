The year was 2003: Kenny Chesney had just released his No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem, which produced many singles that would eventually become classics in his catalog, including "Young," "Big Star" and the title track.

He was well on his way to country superstardom, but it was a must he that win over the entire crowd at his first-ever stadium show at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

And just like any team game-winning team would do, Chesney had one more play up his sleeve (okay we know he doesn't wear sleeves often, but just go with it). He brought out a University of Tennessee legend that had the hearts of the entire crowd: Peyton Manning.

Chesney was finishing up the first chorus of the Mac McAnally song "Back Where I Come From," off his 1996 record Me and You, when he nodded to the side of the stage to bring out the UT alum and Heisman Trophy winner.

"A man who needs no introduction in this stadium," Chesney announced to the crowd of over 60,000 screaming fans as Manning sauntered onto the stage to join in for a duet.

Clean-cut in a button-down shirt, very sensible jeans and a cowboy hat that added even more height to his already tall frame, Manning took center-stage as the entire stadium of fans cheered. He towered over Chesney and had to bend over to sing into the microphone arm in arm with the country star.

Manning didn't sound half bad, at all — as you can see above — he could even carry the tune! But it's probably a good thing he stuck with his day job. After all, it did lead to a couple of very shiny rings in his future.

Chesney too has gone on to become a household name in his respective career.

