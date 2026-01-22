If you've never heard of plasma exchange, you're not alone: This wellness trend is niche enough that LeAnn Rimes made headlines when she took fans along on social media to watch her get the procedure done.

Rimes says the treatment helps "clear micro-toxins, such as mold and plastic," and is a big part of her "season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring."

But what exactly is plasma exchange? Well, if you're afraid of needles, it might make you a little squeamish. The video Rimes posted shows her wincing as a needle is placed in each of her arms to draw blood.

LeAnn Rimes, Instagram LeAnn Rimes, Instagram loading...

What is Plasma Exchange?

Plasma exchange, or plasmapheresis, is a process in which health care providers draw blood from a person and separate the blood from the plasma using a machine, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

They then replace the fluid and return it to the person receiving the treatment.

The procedure is used to treat a variety of conditions, including blood disorders and cancers as well as neurological disorders.

Read More: LeAnn Rimes on Mental Health: 'I'm Not Afraid of Myself Any Longer'

Some clinics and influencers also advocate for plasma exchange as a wellness practice for people without medical conditions, touting benefits like longevity and reduced inflammation, according to the New York Times.

What Did LeAnn Rimes Say About Her Experience With Plasma Exchange?

Rimes is a proponent of the rejuvenation properties of the procedure, saying she's now had it done twice — the second time, adding stem cells.

"I've always been passionate about health and open conversations around it, and I know when I share these experiences it often sparks a lot of curiosity and thoughtful questions," she wrote in her post.

She also described the process as similar to an "oil change for your body."

But Rimes also stressed that she wants to share her story with "sensitivity and humility," noting that elective plasma exchange can be very expensive. The website for NextHealth, where Rimes got her plasma exchange, lists the cost for the procedure at a staggering $10,000.

"I'm very aware that access to treatments like this isn't universal," the singer wrote.

What Other Country Stars Are Getting Plasma Exchange?

Kenny Chesney recently listed plasma exchange as part of what he jokingly referred to as his "witchcraft stuff" health regimen.

Chesney was a guest on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast when he brought up the treatments, also saying he's a fan of saunas, cold plunges and "a lot of IV stuff."

"I do plasma exchange. Have you ever done a plasma exchange? It's really intense," the singer told Lowe in that conversation. "But you feel fantastic. It's really great for you."