Kenny Chesney is returning to the Sphere in Las Vegas for another run of special shows in 2026, and fans can expect to hear some songs they wouldn't normally hear live.

Chesney debuted at the Sphere in 2025, and during that run of shows, he realized that the intimate feel of the venue and its crystal-clear sonic qualities created an atmosphere where he could perform some songs that wouldn't necessarily fit his giant stadium shows.

What Is Kenny Chesney Planning for His 2026 Sphere Shows?

“Even though it’s a pretty big room and there are a lot of people in there, with the way it’s constructed, everyone is so close, you can do things that are a lot slower, that really want to be listened to," Chesney says in a press release.

READ MORE: Kenny Chesney Reveals His Heartbreaking Connection to Sandy Hook

"We pulled out some songs last year we don’t do very often, and people really responded, so when the band and I got back together to start talking about what we might do this year, a lot of songs that we talked about, we haven’t done in a long time."

He's been working though the songs in rehearsals, figuring out which ones fit best.

“We’re having a great time trying things out, finding our way inside them,” he adds.

“We’re playing more things right now than we’ll actually be able to do, but I think we’re gonna surprise some people… because some of these songs we’ve never played, and a few we’ve not played in years.

"But I realized we can give people the space to really listen, and that makes all these songs so much better. I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with 30, 40 percent new material; maybe more.”

What Are the Dates for Kenny Chesney's 2026 Sphere Shows?

Chesney is set to kick off his 2026 Sphere shows on June 19, with shows scheduled on June 20, 24, 26 and 27.

kenny chesney sphere EB Media loading...

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes