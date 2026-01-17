Kenny Chesney Is Pulling Out Deep Tracks for His 2026 Vegas Sphere Residency
Kenny Chesney is returning to the Sphere in Las Vegas for another run of special shows in 2026, and fans can expect to hear some songs they wouldn't normally hear live.
Chesney debuted at the Sphere in 2025, and during that run of shows, he realized that the intimate feel of the venue and its crystal-clear sonic qualities created an atmosphere where he could perform some songs that wouldn't necessarily fit his giant stadium shows.
What Is Kenny Chesney Planning for His 2026 Sphere Shows?
“Even though it’s a pretty big room and there are a lot of people in there, with the way it’s constructed, everyone is so close, you can do things that are a lot slower, that really want to be listened to," Chesney says in a press release.
"We pulled out some songs last year we don’t do very often, and people really responded, so when the band and I got back together to start talking about what we might do this year, a lot of songs that we talked about, we haven’t done in a long time."
He's been working though the songs in rehearsals, figuring out which ones fit best.
“We’re having a great time trying things out, finding our way inside them,” he adds.
“We’re playing more things right now than we’ll actually be able to do, but I think we’re gonna surprise some people… because some of these songs we’ve never played, and a few we’ve not played in years.
"But I realized we can give people the space to really listen, and that makes all these songs so much better. I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with 30, 40 percent new material; maybe more.”
What Are the Dates for Kenny Chesney's 2026 Sphere Shows?
Chesney is set to kick off his 2026 Sphere shows on June 19, with shows scheduled on June 20, 24, 26 and 27.
