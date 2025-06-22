As he wrapped the final night of his 15-show residency at Las Vegas' the Sphere on Saturday (June 21), Kenny Chesney spilled a big secret. He's extending his residency into 2026.

"To be able to take our audience on such a magical journey has been one of the highlights of our lives," Chesney told the crowd at the end of the show. "I can tell you that a couple of days ago...we were asked to come back."

"Next summer, we will come back to the Sphere. If you guys will come back, we will come back," he continued.

A banner displaying in the backdrop of the set also announced the news, reading #IGoBack2026 -- a reference to Chesney's hit song "I Go Back," and the name of a tour he helmed in 2023.

A press release issued after the show reveals that it wasn't originally the plan for Chesney to announce his return to the Sphere onstage.

"I got a little carried away," the singer says.

"But after all the guests, all the songs we hadn't planned on, all the people who came from all over, I just didn't want to keep it a secret. I knew we were coming back, and if No Shoes Nation had half as much fun as we did, I wanted them to know we'd see them right here next summer."

Chesney's run at the Sphere marks his first-ever Las Vegas residency. Over the course of the 15 shows he played in 2025, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has been fully utilizing the venue's unmatched production capabilities, augmenting his live show with radiant, beachy and psychedelic visuals.

His shows have featured multiple surprise guests, including appearances from Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney. For the last two shows of the 2025 dates, famed singer-songwriter and musician Mac MacAnally has joined Chesney at the shows.

No details have been released yet about the exact dates or number of shows Chesney will play at the Sphere during his summer 2026 stay. More information is expected to come in the next several weeks.

