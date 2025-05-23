Kenny Chesney is officially a Las Vegas entertainer. The county singer launched his first-ever residency on Thursday (May 22) in the city's newest and most iconic entertainment space, The Sphere.

HIs show is the first country music show to be featured at the venue.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has long been known for creating one-of-a-kind immersive beach-like experiences for his fans at his traveling concerts, using massive digital screens set up around the stage.

The Sphere, however, gives him a chance to really bring the audience into the world of surf and sand.

And he took full advantage of it on opening night. Chesney's opening set was beachy as could be, with bright colors and psychedelic displays.

The country veteran also had an ace up his sleeve, as he brought out Kelsea Ballerini as a surprise guest. They sang "Half of My Hometown," their 2020 duet. She also hung around for "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" and "You and Tequila."

Kenny Chesney Live at the Sphere Las Vegas is set for a limited summer run. So far, only 15 dates have been scheduled through June 21. It's possible he may add more dates in the future if these sell well.

Kenny Chesney's Las Vegas Residency at the Sphere Setlist (Opening Night):

"Beer in Mexico"

"Keg in the Closet"

"Till It's Gone"

"Here and Now"

"No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems"

"Welcome to the Fishbowl"

"One Lonely Island"

"Reality"

"I Go Back"

"Seven Days"

"Summertime"

"Living in Fast Forward"

"Big Star"

"Setting the World on Fire"

"Young"

"Noise"

"Get Along"

"She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"Half of My Hometown" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"You and Tequila" (with Kelsea Ballerini)

"When the Sun Goes Down"

"All the Pretty Girls"

"Out Last Night"

Encore:

"American Kids"

"Anything But Mine"

"Don't Happen Twice"

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes