Kenny Chesney Announces Las Vegas Residency at the Sphere

Viva Las Kenny Chesney! The country singer announced he is headed to Las Vegas this summer to bring No Shoes Nation an experience beyond their wildest dreams — a residency at the iconic Sphere.

“I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music,” Chesney says in a statement. “Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more."

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in," he continues. "Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed-in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation; literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together."

"To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

Earlier in 2025, Chesney teased his fans on social media, saying he was rehearsing for something.

Kenny Chesney Hinted at a Residency in 2024

Chesney talked about doing shows at the Sphere during a visit with the Pat McAfee Show in 2024. He told the cast that a stint at the one-of-a-kind venue interested him.

"Of course! So much of our show — not so much of it — but there's a huge part of our show that is very video visual," he said, speaking about his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour.

He then shared that he had allowed his mind to dream up the things they could do in the spherical space.

"Every year we go on stage and every year we go on tour, it's like building a house. Every year," he explains. "But it's a different house."

"We got blueprints, we got everything. Ok, how are we gonna make this work?" Chesney continued. "And we're in that space right now."

McAfee tried to get him to announce his show at the Sphere on the spot, but the country crooner quickly shut him down. His face did get a little red, though, so maybe he already knew he'd be there in 2025.

How to See Kenny Chesney at Sphere Las Vegas

Chesney's Sphere residency debuts on May 22. Pre-sale registration for the KC Community is open now at KennyChesney.com. General admission and reserved seating options are available via presale starting Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT at KennyChesney.com. VIP Hotel & Ticket packages are available for purchase now at KennyChesney.Vibee.com.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas Dates:

May 22

May 24-25

May 28

May 30-31

June 4

June 6-7

June 11

June 13-14