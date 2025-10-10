Ahead of the 9-1-1: Nashville premiere this week (Oct. 9), LeAnn Rimes, who plays Dixie Bennings, opened up to US Weekly about her mental health journey and what it means to return to acting.

Nearly 30 years after winning her first Grammy Award, Rimes says, “I’m not afraid of myself any longer,” reflecting on the struggles she’s faced over the years.

“Everybody wanted to keep me this little girl forever, and that was just not possible,” she shares. “For so long, I was afraid of all of these different aspects of myself because we’re told not to allow that out. I’m not afraid of myself any longer.”

At 43 years old and still thriving in her career, Rimes says, “Everything I do at this point in my life is moving toward freedom — whether that is freedom of expression or freedom in my body or in my mind. When I find myself scared of something, I usually move toward it.”

This kind of energy isn’t uncommon among former child stars who have managed to break free from their early-career personas and find new success later in life.

It can often feel like a personal challenge — to leave behind the typecasting that once defined them and step fully into the person they want to be.

One example of that journey is Miley Cyrus, who successfully broke away from her Hannah Montana persona and built a thriving career after being thrust into the spotlight at an early age.

Rimes reflects on a similar feeling from her own past. “I was this kid in a very adult world, so I always felt like an outcast,” she says. “The whole industry had this camaraderie that I wasn’t included in because I was so young.”

That kind of pressure can take a toll on a young person, often robbing them of their youth and innocence.

Us Weekly asked Rimes what she would say to her 13-year-old self — the fresh-faced girl who was just stepping into the music industry.

The “How Do I Live” singer didn’t hesitate. “Rest more. Say ‘no’ more. ‘No’ is your friend. You don’t have to please everybody. Stay connected to your inner voice and your inner knowing,” she said.

Rimes isn’t just acting these days — she also appears on a newly released version of Ty Herndon’s 1995 hit, “What Mattered Most.”

She also has a Christmas album dropping this November LeAnn Rimes, Greatest Hits Christmas, which will feature holiday songs and two new tracks.

Who is LeAnn Rimes Married To?

LeAnn Rimes is married to Eddie Cibrian. The two have been married since 2011.

What is LeAnn Rimes' Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rimes is worth around $10 million.

