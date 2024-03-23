Country Tours Launching in April of 2024

Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen are among several country artists who are launching tours in April of 2024. Based on the scope of these shows, it's safe to say things are heating up in the world of country concerts this year.

Tour Highlights for April

Chesney is expected to play in some of the biggest venues of his career with his stadium tour.

Combs is taking a new approach this year, camping out in each city of his tour for back-to-back shows across two nights.

Luke Bryan's tour will feature a revolving door of openers, giving plenty of up-and-coming artists a chance to shine in front of a larger crowd.

Although the schedule feels light for April — at least compared to February's list, which featured 15 tours - a quick scan reveals some heavy hitters in the genre. Combs, Chesney, Wallen and Bryan are some of the biggest names in country music.

Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour Is in High Demand

Earlier this year, experts at Planet7Casino compiled a list of the most popular concert tickets for all genres in 2024. These shows are the most difficult for fans to get tickets to, simply because they are the tickets most people are searching for online. Although Taylor Swift was firmly seated at the top of the list, with 35 percent of Americans looking for tickets, Wallen came in at No. 2.

See the country music tours that are launching in April below.