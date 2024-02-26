The Most Popular Concert Tickets for 2024 Revealed

The rising cost of concert tickets doesn't seem to be stopping the biggest acts in music from selling tickets to their shows.

Country artists lead the force of total search volume for concert tickets, filling in the top three slots. In total, country music holds four out of the top 5 spots in all genres of music.

Using average monthly search volume data for search terms relating to tour tickets in the U.S. for 2024, experts at Planet7Casino have found which events will be the most difficult to get tickets to.

Not too surprisingly, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tops the list of most popular concert tickets this year. Swifties make up for about 35 percent of Americans who are online searching for concert tickets overall. That is quite the hold on the live touring marketplace!

The second most popular concert tickets for 2024? Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour.

Wallen is not only the second most popular search for tour tickets in America so far this year, he is the most-searched artist in Florida. Nineteen thousand out of every 100 thousand residents in Florida who are searching for concert tickets are looking for tickets to see Wallen this tour.

The third most popular tour tickets for 2024 are for Zach Bryan's Quittin' Time Tour. Bryan seems to be most popular among live show seekers in Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Residents of those states searched for Bryan's concert tickets more than any other act of any genre.

Rapper Drake comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Topping out the top 5 of the most popular concert ticket searches for 2024 is country's own Chris Stapleton — he has the most fans looking for his shows in South Carolina and Iowa.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

22 Photos of Toby Keith Young Toby Keith was one of the most influential artists in country music history, with a career spanning from the mid 1990s all the way until his death in 2024. Let's take a walk back in time and see pictures of Toby Keith young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul