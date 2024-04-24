4 Country Artists Perfect for a Celebrity Edition of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Farmer Wants a Wife is winning over the hearts of America with a second round of famers looking for love. After the success of Season 2 — which wraps in May — many are wondering if a third season will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, we're pondering the idea of a "Celebrity Edition" of the show, featuring some of the most rugged, outdoorsy, eligible bachelors in country music.

The genre is the musical embodiment of country life. From farming to hunting, fishing to working livestock, country music is a celebration of wrap-around porches, wide open spaces and dirt underneath your fingernails.

It's no surprise that many of our favorite country artists not only talk the talk (or sing it), they walk the walk. And while there aren't too many single fellas who know their way around a piece of property, we've zeroed in on four who could easily steal a heart or two if given the chance to find love on the show.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch isn't afraid to put in a little manual labor on his 600-acre Tennessee farm. When he bought the farm in 2018, he essentially combined three farms into one to form his massive farming operation. In addition to his own animals, Lynch lets his neighbor's cow graze on his property from time to time.

Chase Rice

Chase Rice is the proud owner of a 152-acre farm in Tennessee and specializes in raising bison, but don't be surprised if you stumble across some deer or wild turkey within his fences. Rice also has some famous neighbors, with Luke Bryan and Lee Brice sharing property lines with him.

Riley Green

Riley Green has farming in his DNA. His sprawling farm in Jacksonville, Ala., has been in his family for generations. The land is diverse with hills and bodies of water, but it also features a makeshift dance hall that Green and his family built from his great grandfather's house. There's even an outdoor stage where they hosted outdoor concerts as a family — thus launching his music career.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen purchased an expansive farm outside of Nashville in 2023, and while he may not be raising livestock or planting crops, he does spend a bit of time on the land hunting and fishing. He enjoys being in the great outdoors and uses the property to escape the noise, or "hide," as he puts it in an interview with Billboard.

