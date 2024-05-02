Morgan Wallen Won’t Appear In Court This Week After All

Morgan Wallen was set to face felony reckless endangerment charges on Friday (May 3), but he's elected to waive his right to appear.

The hearing was scheduled for the morning after Wallen's Nashville concert at Nissan Stadium.

Morgan Wallen was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's in downtown Nashville.

The chair landed near two police officers.

After interviewing witnesses, MNPD charged him with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Multiple outlets including Fox17 in Nashville share that Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, says the court has formally waived his appearance, "as his presence is not required to advance the case."

WSMV in Nashville adds that Wallen waived his right to appear, meaning his lawyer can appear on his behalf.

The hearing is still set for 10:30AM.

A plea deal is possible, as many unaffiliated legal experts have speculated that Wallen won't serve jail time. If he's convicted of the felony charges, he'd face a minimum one-year sentence. The maximum would be six years for the felony reckless endangerment charge.

Within hours of the incident, Wallen's attorney said his client was cooperating with authorities. On April 19, Wallen issued his own statement saying he wasn't proud of his behavior and he accepts responsibility.

Wallen didn't directly address the incident at either of the concerts he played since April 7. He'll bring his tour to Nissan Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shows will mark his biggest Nashville shows to date. Tickets remain for all three dates.