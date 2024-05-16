Post Malone Joins Reba McEntire in Debut ACM Awards Performance

Post Malone made another big leap in his country music journey as he performed two songs in his debut appearance at the 2024 ACM Awards, ending up by joining host Reba McEntire for a tribute to late Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts.

Post Malone has been touting his move into country recently, and he established his country credentials with his first song, a slow country ballad with pedal steel flourishes.

He transitioned directly from that into "I Had Some Help," his new collaboration with Morgan Wallen, though Wallen was not on hand to assist him.

In a completely unexpected moment, McEntire then asked him if he would sing with her, suggesting a tribute to Betts, who died in April at the age of 80. They joined their voices on "Ramblin' Man" in a gentle acoustic version that was very different from the original.

Post Malone's Country Music Album

Malone was a shoo-in for the ACM Awards after dropping his smash hit "I Had Some Help" with Wallen on May 10. The mainstream artist is also crafting his first country album. Although details surrounding his country-leaning project are scarce, he confirmed in 2023 that it was in the works. We even have a theory about Posty's country album title.

“Country record is coming," he revealed during a Twitch livestream. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

Is City Cowboy the Title of Post Malone's Country Album?

Along with the release of "I Had Some Help," Malone and Wallen dropped a music video. In it is a truck with the license plate that reads "CTYCWBY," which has led Taste of Country to believe that the name of his upcoming album will be "City Cowboy."

The 2024 ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire and held in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 16. The event was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.