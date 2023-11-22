Post Malone has confirmed his country album is in the works. During a recent Twitch livestream on his channel, the rapper was asked in the chat a few times about his venture into the genre.

“Country record is coming," he reveals in between rounds of playing the game Apex Legends. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

Malone also revealed that he is working on two albums at the moment, but he did not specify if both of the projects are country related.

"We made such sick music down in Nashville," he adds. "It was so much, so much fun."

This means that the photos showing Malone in studio with artists including Morgan Wallen, Ernest and Brad Paisley were related to his forthcoming country project. The photos started popping up on social media just days before his debut performance on the CMA Awards alongside Wallen and Hardy.

"Hardy is amazing. He is such a sweetheart. I had the most fun time ever," Malone shares.

Malone is already a part of Hardy's upcoming Hixtape Vol. 3: Difftape, which is arriving in March 2024. The album is a tribute to the late Joe Diffie and features recordings from the singer combined with vocals from current artists.

The rapper has already released his posthumous duet with Diffie on "Pickup Man." His new version has already landed him on the country music charts, as it debuted at No. 56 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart dated Nov. 18.

Specific details surrounding Malone's foray into country music are pending.