Country stars came out to take part in the 2024 Kentucky Derby! And when it came to the fashion, they understood the assignment — complete with pastels and fascinators.

Wynonna Judd was a show-stopper in a white tuxedo ensemble with black lace embellishment. She topped off her look with a black top hat adorned with lace.

In addition to attending the event, the Kentucky native had the honor of singing the national anthem beforehand and was accompanied by her husband, Cactus Moser.

"Oh, the sun shines bright on my Old Kentucky Home," she wrote on social media. "It was the honor of a lifetime to sing the National Anthem at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. My Papaw would be SO proud!"

Fans React to Wynonna Judd's Kentucky Derby National Anthem Performance

"Awesome, one of the best renditions of our National Anthem! Loved the drum accompaniment," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely amazing!! Wonderful rendition for the Kentucky Derby!!" another chimed in, while others had equally enthusiastic reactions:

"Beautiful! God Bless America."

"Such a talent! Singing to just the beat of a drum isn't easy, but she has a powerful and amazing voice. Great performance Wynonna!"

"WOW! What a voice- love the drums too! Together- it made you see marching soldiers defending our country with the sounds of music. GOD BLESS AMERICA."

Taste of Country Store Taste of Country Store loading...

Which Country Stars Went to the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren enjoyed a date night without their four children while attending the Kentucky Derby. Travis Tritt and Kid Rock were also in attendance after performing at a charity gala the night before. Several others were spotted on the red carpet and among the fans.

See which country stars were in attendance for the 150th Kentucky Derby below.