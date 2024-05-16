Will Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Attend the 2024 ACM Awards?

Thomas Rhett will take the ACM Awards stage on Thursday night (May 16), performing his new single, “Beautiful as You.” This is the singer’s first new song in two years, making it exciting and a bit nerve-racking to perform it live on television.

“There is nowhere to hide,” Rhett tells us with a smile. “Once it’s sung, it’s out in the universe.”

“This is kinda breaking back in, knocking the dust off a little bit, but we‘re just excited for the honor to get to play a new song.”

The hitmaker talked with Taste of Country ahead of the awards about his performance — and who will be watching at home.

Will Thomas Rhett's Daughters Be at the ACM Awards?

Rhett has four daughters with his wife, Lauren, and he shares that while the girls will not be at the ACM Awards ceremony in person, they will be allowed to stay up past their bedtime to watch Dad perform.

“They are getting to the age where, in a couple of years I’m just going to start bringing them to these shows,” he shares. “They love to get dressed up, and they love to walk the carpet. For now, they’ll get to watch on TV.”

The couple’s oldest Willa Gray is eight, and the singer hopes for his two oldest to be eight and ten before they become staples on the country awards show carpets.

What Is Thomas Rhett's New Song "Beautiful as You" About?

“Beautiful As You” is inspired by Lauren, his wife of 11 years and his muse for almost all of his songs.

Their little girls aren’t surprised by that.

“They know at this point,” Rhett says with another laugh. “If it has anything to do with love, they ask, 'Is this about Mommy?' I say, 'You know the answer to that.'”

The singer’s performance is one of many that will be happening at the ACM Awards Thursday night. Kelsea Ballerini, Nate Smith and Jason Aldean are just a few that will be stepping onto to stage.

The 2024 ACM Awards are taking place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and streaming live on Prime Video.