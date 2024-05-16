Little Big Town Had an Epic Wardrobe Malfunction at Their First ACM Awards

Little Big Town are longtime veterans on awards show red carpets these days, but the group didn't always have their act together so seamlessly. The award-winning foursome suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction the first time they attended the ACM Awards, but they can laugh about it today.

Taste of Country's Adison Haager spoke to LBT in the runup to the 2024 ACMs, and she asked them for their memories of their first ACM Awards appearance.

"You know what happened on the first one," singer Karen Fairchild prompted Kimberly Schlapman, who admitted she could not recall. "Your chicken cutlets sweat down your ..."

"Oh my god!" her husband, singer Jimi Westbrook, burst out as the memory came flooding back to all of them at once, causing Schlapman to break into a grin.

"It probably was, like, 105 degrees," Fairchild related, and Schlapman took over, "I had on — for anyone who doesn't know what chicken cutlets are ..."

"They're like bra boosters," Fairchild explained as the group laughed.

Schlapman's enhancements slid out of place, she revealed.

"I had to walk around the red carpet like this," she shared, crossing her arms. "Because they fell down to my waist."

Little Big Town are nominated for Group of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, which are set to air live from Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday night (May 16).

Reba McEntire is slated to host the ceremony for a record 17th time. The awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video.