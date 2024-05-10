Thomas Rhett says his new song "Beautiful as You" represents a shift in his professional and personal life.

The pop-friendly melody is reminiscent of songs from his Life Changes album (2017). Since then, he's grown more traditional with songs that didn't always feel like they were inspired by his relationship with wife Lauren.

There's a very relatable reason for both pivots: kids.

"Beautiful as You" is Rhett's first song from a new album he says will drop on Aug. 23.

The singer married Lauren Akins (Gregory) in October 2012, and they now have four kids together.

Look for him to perform during the 2024 ACM Awards on May 16.

"I feel like in the last four or five years, 'drowning' is not the word," Rhett starts. "For the first time in eight years I feel like Lauren and I — like our kids are doing things for themselves. They're waking up for school, they're bathing alone ... I feel like Lauren and I are in this freedom phase of life."

That space created room for Rhett to breathe and have fun again. The result is a unique melody and soundscape, and he says it was as much fun as he's ever had making a record.

"My main mission was to make people smile, make people dance. And I hope that this song does that for people," the 34-year-old shares.

Thomas Rhett, "Beautiful as You" Lyrics:

Julian Bunetta, J Cash (Jacob Kasher Hindlin), Alexander Izquierdo, John Ryan, (pop and R&B producer) Ammo and Zaire Kelsey co-wrote the lyrics to "Beautiful as You" with Rhett. He says J Cash and Bunetta had the chorus, and he came in to help polish the verses and bridge. Lauren was definitely on his mind that day.

"Wrote it about my wife and just the awe factor I have that she chose me out of all the other handsome looking dudes in the world," he says. "I feel very grateful."

Expect Rhett's new album to deviate from his last two in similar ways, but he stopped short of labeling it a throwback. Fans will find a unique sonic mix throughout, he says. As for the album's title, track list, possible collaborations, etc. ... he's not talking, yet.

Here Are the Lyrics to Thomas Rhett, "Beautiful as You":

Baby girl, you out your mind, you're way too good for me / Thinkin' 'bout the day we met, you could've just ignored me / Here I am, layin' next to you, lookin' extra cute in the morning / Lookin' back, all through the past, everything before you was boring.

Pre-Chorus:

You're the type people wishin' they'd sit next to on a flight / Top of list, who I wanna wash up on an island with / You're the dream, even if we countin' girls in magazines / You're still a mystery.

Chorus:

What's someone as beautiful as you / Doin' ridin' 'round with someone like me / I swear, girl, you could havе anyone you choose / I should stop asking questions before you get up and leave / What's someone as beautiful as you / Doin' wakin' up with someone like me / Ain't gonna lie, you could have anyone you choose / I should stop askin' questions before you get up and leave.

How someone as beautiful as you could just fall out of the blue / When you're walkin' 'round in my sweater, girl, there's no better view / Spend the rest of forever just treasuring you / Ooh, I'll follow you wherever and you know that's the truth, yeah.

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

I just had to let you know, know, yeah, yeah / I could never let you go, go, yeah, yeah / Oh, I just had to let you know, know, yeah, yeah / I could never let you go, go, yeah, yeah.

What's someone as beautiful as you / Doin' wakin' up with someone like me / I swear, girl, you could have anyone you choose / I should stop askin' questions 'fore you get up and leave.