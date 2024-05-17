See Inside Country Stars’ Most Charming Rustic Retreats [Pictures]
Some country stars build themselves some really huge, expensive houses once they hit it big, but others stay more in touch with their humble rural roots. Read on to see which country stars have lived in charming rustic homes.
Artists from country music's golden era are well represented on this list; Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson have all owned very rustic, down-to-earth properties over the years, and one of the Oak Ridge Boys lives in a historic home that is rustic, but also upscale.
Country's current crop of stars is not left out, though; Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert also own wonderful rustic retreats, and so do multiple people involved with Yellowstone, a country fan favorite.
RELATED: See More Celebrity Real Estate
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside country stars' most charming rustic homes.
PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside the Johnny Cash Family's $6.25 Million Dogwood Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Johnny Cash's Spectacular Rural California Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Oak Ridge Boys Legend William Lee Golden's Stunning Historic Plantation Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Thomas Rhett's $4.7 Million Rural Paradise
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Pam Tillis' Spectacular $3.5 Million Tennessee Cabin
Gallery Credit: Jess
PICTURES: See Kris Kristofferson's Incredible Oceanfront Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Barbara Mandrell's Extraordinary Log Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: Look Inside Miley Cyrus' Staggering $14.5 Million Farmhouse Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICS: See Inside Taylor Sheridan's Historic 6666 Ranch in Texas
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker