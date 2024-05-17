Some country stars build themselves some really huge, expensive houses once they hit it big, but others stay more in touch with their humble rural roots. Read on to see which country stars have lived in charming rustic homes.

Artists from country music's golden era are well represented on this list; Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson have all owned very rustic, down-to-earth properties over the years, and one of the Oak Ridge Boys lives in a historic home that is rustic, but also upscale.

Country's current crop of stars is not left out, though; Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert also own wonderful rustic retreats, and so do multiple people involved with Yellowstone, a country fan favorite.

Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts.

A legendary estate that was a mainstay of Johnny Cash's family holdings is now up for sale, and pictures show a property that's worthy of one of country music's royal families.

A stunning rural estate in California that once belonged to Johnny Cash has sold for $1.85 million dollars. Pictures of the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot historic property show unique wood accents throughout the house, a paneled music room where Cash used to write songs, his-and-hers master suites and more.

The carefully maintained grounds also include a pool, a covered outdoor kitchen and a sitting area with a firepit among the other amenities of the fine home, which Cash designed and built in 1961.

Legendary Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden lives in a very historic property outside of Nashville, and pictures show a stunning manor home that's been updated without losing its original appeal.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.

Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy.

When Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins , want to get away from it all, they sure have plenty of space and privacy. The couple and their kids can relax and unwind as much as they'd like at their rural weekend retreat outside of Nashville, which features an amazing barn-themed house that is a perfect home away from home.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Pam Tillis has just sold her deluxe Tennessee cabin, and she stands to make a pretty penny from the spectacular property.

Kris Kristofferson has listed his 557-acre oceanfront California ranch for $17.2 million, and pictures show an extraordinary, unspoiled property that the listing terms "some of California's most pristine coastline."

Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road. The luxury property is available at auction in six different parcels.

Miley Cyrus has sold her luxurious farmhouse estate outside of Nashville, and she made a whopping profit compared to what she paid just five years ago. Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an off-the-books deal, marking one of the most expensive homes sales in the Nashville area in 2022. That price represents more than double, but less than three times what Cyrus paid when she purchased the rural estate for $5.8 million in 2017.