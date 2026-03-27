Thomas Rhett is opening up about a difficult chapter in his marriage — and how close he came to losing himself in the process.

The country star recently admitted there was a time when he felt like he was “living a double life,” as the pressures of success began to take a toll on his relationship with his wife, Lauren Akins.

Living a Double Life

Speaking on Sadie Robertson Huff’s WHOA That’s Good Podcast; Rhett reflected on a period early in his career when fame and affirmation started to shape his identity.

“I look through my life, and I think about all the things that have kind of twisted me or made me like not the best person to be around, and it has always been either around affirmation or lack of affirmation,” he said.

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At the height of his rising success, Rhett said he was receiving more affirmation than ever — and he liked it.

“I look back at our life during that time, and I don’t think I stewarded it very well, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

Around that same time, he said he and Lauren Akins — who met in first grade and married in 2012 — were navigating a busy and emotional period in their lives, including adopting their first child from Uganda while also preparing to welcome their first biological daughter.

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Between constant travel and major life changes, Rhett said he felt pulled in different directions, admitting that he was “living a double life.”

A Turning Point

Rhett explained that while he publicly maintained a strong sense of faith, internally, things felt very different.

“Internally I was dying,” he said. “I just liked what was happening so much that I think so much of me was being sucked into the world.”

He added that at the time, he believed it was his responsibility to be the source of his wife’s happiness — something he now sees differently.

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“If I look at myself as the pure sole source of her happiness, I’m going to always let her down,” he said. That perspective began to shift over time, especially as the couple leaned more into their faith.

“Joy comes from the Lord,” Rhett said. “If you can’t learn that, then you’re always going to be searching for something that makes you happy.”

Finding His Way Back

Rhett said it wasn’t until 2020 — when much of the noise and momentum of his career slowed down — that he began to better understand who he was outside of music and public life.

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In the years since, he says his priorities and perspective have continued to evolve. “I’m not perfect,” he said. “I’ll never be perfect, but I would say today… I’m living my most true self now.”

Where They Are Now

Today, Rhett and Akins are raising five children together: daughters Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina, and their newborn son, Brave Elijah, who was born in February.

The couple — who have been together since childhood — have built a life centered around family, faith and growth. And while Rhett says the journey hasn’t been perfect, it’s one that’s ultimately brought them closer.