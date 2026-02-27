Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are now parents of five — and first-time parents to a son.

The couple announced the birth of baby boy Brave Elijah Akins on Friday (Feb. 27) with a joint social media announcement, saying that he was born last week.

"Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY," the announcement reads.

They also revealed that he was born nearly two weeks early, and still arrived at close to 10 pounds. "Thank you Jesus this baby didn't wait another 2 weeks to be born," the parents wrote.

They'd previously shared their new baby was expected to arrive on March 2, and said their doctor estimated he could weight close to 11 pounds by that time.

See the First Photos of Thomas Rhett + Wife Lauren's Baby Boy

A series of photos in their social media announcement shows Brave cuddling up with his parents and meeting his four big sisters for the first time.

There are also several photos of Lauren during the labor and delivery process. She writes that Rhett was her rock during the experience, and that he was very hands-on in the birthing room.

"Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labor & delivery," she explains. "He helped deliver him, was the first one to see and *tearfully*, mixed with a bit of shock announce[d] to us all in the room, 'It's a BOY.'"

"We are so grateful God. chose us to have YOU cutie pie," the announcement concludes. "Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy."

Inside Thomas Rhett's Very Full House

The couple first announced they were having their fifth child in August. Rhett and Lauren were already parents of four girls at the time; Willa Gray, 9, Ada James, 8, Lennon Love, 5, and Lillie Carolina, 3.

In a social media video announcement, Rhett strums on his guitar singing a modified version of his song "Life Changes." He altered the lyrics to turn tell his fans that there was a baby on the way.

"I was wrapping my head around being a dad / A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we had / Now Lauren's showing, got one on the way," he sings.

At that moment Lauren, who's next to him, pulls out a sleeve of sonogram photos.

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Kept The Baby's Gender a Surprise

This pregnancy for the pair was a little different from the ones in the past. This time around they decided to keep the gender of their child a secret from everyone - including themselves.

It's a move that was not easy for the country singer to commit to.

"It's terrifying for me, but there's not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that's one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to," Rhett told Taste of Country Nights in September.

With Lauren carrying high in her term, many fans believed - thanks to an old wives tale - the baby would be a boy.