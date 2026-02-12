As Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, await the arrival of their fifth child, the country music power couple revealed their baby could weigh as much as 11 pounds at birth.

Rhett and Akins shared the update while appearing on That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs, where they discussed what their OB-GYN recently told them.

“Today, I’m 32 weeks with a 6-pound baby," Akins shared. "My girlfriends are like, ‘I delivered a 6-pound baby at 40 weeks.’”

How Big Will Thomas Rhett and Laura Akins' Baby Be?

According to Rhett, their doctor told them the due date is March 2, adding that if the pregnancy goes that long, the baby will likely weigh around 11 pounds.

Rhett and Akins explained that their doctor estimates the baby is growing at roughly half a pound per week. At that pace, if Akins carries to full term, the baby could arrive weighing at or above 11 pounds.

Rhett joked, “I’ve never been more grateful to be a dude. I don’t think I could physically do it.”

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Akins said she’s trying to figure out a way to strap an 11-pound weight to her husband so he can walk around for a day and experience what she’s dealing with as they prepare to welcome their fifth child.

Akins joked that she isn’t in much pain right now — unless she has to bend over to pick something up.

“If something falls on the floor, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s just gonna live there now,’” she said.

She explained that bending over knocks the air out of her lungs and creates uncomfortable pressure in her head, making it simply not worth the effort to pick something up off the floor.

Read More: Thomas Rhett Reveals Big News About Baby No. 5’s Gender! [Exclusive]

Stay tuned as fans eagerly await not only the arrival of Rhett and Akins’ fifth child, but also whether the couple will finally welcome the baby boy they’ve been hoping for.

Country Artists Who Are Having Babies in 2026 The country music family is growing once again! 2026 will bring new additions to several artists and their families.

Keep scrolling to see which artists will be welcoming bundles of joy this year. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose