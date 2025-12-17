The top country albums of 2025 are so different from each other that it seems like the only thing they have in common is that they fall under the same umbrella genre.

But there is one thing these standout albums do share: in each case, the artist knew exactly who they were and what kind of music their fans want to hear.

In multiple cases, that meant repeating a winning formula.

But in one case, an artist with a strong background in “bro country” and party hits broke the fourth wall and documented his inner turmoil and battles in real time.

Read More: The Top Country Songs of 2025, Ranked

Taste of Country's list of the best country music had to offer this year reflects the genre's increasingly wide range.

In fact, the No. 1 country album — which garnered the most votes from staff members — isn't even from a mainstream country star, but rather a fan-favorite outsider who has built a career on vivid storytelling and a rabidly loyal audience.

What Was the Most Successful Country Album of 2025?

It's hard to argue any project other than Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem for that distinction.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images for ABA Jason Kempin, Getty Images for ABA loading...

Wallen released I'm the Problem in May 2025.

It debuted at an all-genre No. 1 on the U.S. chart, and broke multiple streaming and sales records just one day after its release.

The album includes a whopping 37 tracks, including hit singles "Lies Lies Lies" and "Love Somebody.

A massive tour also followed the album, and Wallen has continued his reign as one of country music's most popular and in-demand stars.

But charts aren't everything, and I'm the Problem comes in at No. 8 on Taste of Country's list of the Top Country Albums of 2025.

What Were Some of the Other Best Country Albums of 2025?

With so much great country music coming out, not every stellar album could make it onto this list. Here are some honorable mentions.

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind (Deluxe)

Tucker Wetmore, What Not To

Trisha Yearwood, The Mirror

Parmalee, Fell in Love With a Cowgirl

Rodney Crowell, Airline Highway

Spencer Hatcher, Honky Tonk Hideaway

Turnpike Troubadours, The Price of Admission

Willow Avalon, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell

Hailey Whitters, Corn Queen

What Were the Top Country Albums of 2025?

What country artists made Taste of Country's Top 10 Country Albums of 2025 list, and who was our No. 1 pick? Keep scrolling to find out.