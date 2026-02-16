Thomas Rhett recently revealed that he is losing his hearing in one ear, so much so that he has had to go get hearing aids to bring the sound of his world back to the way it once was.

Rhett was a recent guest on latest episode of Annie F. Downs' That Sounds Fun podcast, where he made the statement and let his fans know what's been going on with him lately.

The "Unforgettable" singer said "I’m kind of going deaf in this ear a little bit. I had to go get hearing aids as a 35-year-old man."

Which Ear is Thomas Rhett Going Deaf In?

Rhett informed his fans on the That Sounds Fun podcast that he is losing hearing in his left ear.

It seems as if he is wearing two hearing aids though, one in each ear, maybe to balance out the volume.

Rhett said "I wore them for like a week," as he then looked at his wife, Lauren Akins and recalled asking her after that week was over "Is this legit what you hear all day long?"

Akins added in, "He was like, 'I can’t think straight. It’s so loud.' I was like, 'Babe, welcome.'"

When is Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Fifth Baby Due?

Akins told me on Taste of Country Nights that the "Due date is in March and we are going to wait until the day of to figure out what the gender is."

Rhett admitted that "It's terrifying for me, but there's not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that's one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to."

Rhett did also kind of say this baby might be their last. "I mean, five has kind of always been our number, anything above five, we will have to get a Sprinter van."

