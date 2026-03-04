Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett are not only country music superstars -- they are Nashville neighbors.

Dickerson stopped by Taste of Country Nights ahead of his Spring Break EP release this Friday (March 6) to chat about all things music and life.

The subject of Rhett's newborn baby — and first boy! — Brave Elijah came up.

When I asked him if he has met Rhett and Lauren Akins' new baby, Dickerson said he had not had the chance yet, but he did text Dickerson about it.

Naturally, I had to know what that text conversation looked like so I asked Dickerson to go to it in his phone.

What Did Russell Dickerson Text Thomas Rhett After Baby No. 5 Was Born?

Dickerson said "I knew they were going in and I was just like 'IS IT HAPPENING???' all caps, and then he didn't hit me back. Which is fine, they were going to have a baby."

He continued, "Then a day and a half later I was just like, all caps obviously, and with 20 exclamation points, 'YESSSSS! CONGRATS BRO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.'"

The "Happen to Me" singer said that Rhett did eventually write back and he said "Hahaha, I can't believe it!"

Here are just two normal dads having a normal dad text conversation, ignoring all the fame and deadlines of the music industry.

How Many Kids Does Russell Dickerson Have?

Dickerson and his wife Kailey have two sons. Remington Edward was born in Sept. 2020 and Radford Arthur arrived in Oct. 2023.

The singer's wife has also shared that they suffered a pregnancy loss in 2022.

Are Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Stopping at Baby No. 5?

Thomas Rhett has mentioned to me on Taste of Country Nights before that five children was always kind of the number of kids that the couple had in mind. He jokes that his wife barely has any room left in her Jeep Wagoneer.

Dickerson said he thinks that his friend and wife are done at five, but adds, "Even if they say it, you can't trust that, you can't."

