Russell Dickerson now has a family of three: The country singer and his wife Kailey recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

People reported on Friday (Sept. 11) that Remington Edward Dickerson was born on Thursday (Sept. 10) at 3:23PM. He weight 10 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 22.5 inches long at birth.

The Dickersons have been married since 2013 and had been trying to have a baby for about nine months before Kailey got pregnant. They announced their happy news in April, after Kailey told her musician husband on New Year's Day.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," Dickerson said at the time. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

It was Dickerson's turn to surprise his wife when it came time to learn their baby boy's sex. In June, he posted a video of himself buying baby clothes and decorating a room in their house in blue to reveal the news to Kailey.

Baby Remington's room has a forest theme, inspired by the Dickersons' camping retreat.

"One of the first things I am looking forward to with my son is to take him camping," Dickerson shares. "This room already feels like we are."