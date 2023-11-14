Russell Dickerson had plenty to celebrate as he wrapped his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour over the weekend in Florida.

The singer tied a bow on a very satisfying year, personally and professionally. Pictures shared exclusively with Taste of Country show a pair of high-energy concerts and Dickerson living his best life.

Dickerson and wife Kailey welcomed their second child in October.

Just prior to the close of the tour, his latest single "God Gave Me a Girl" hit No. 1 at country radio.

He spent the previous week working — CMA Awards week meant dozens of interviews and fresh red carpet style pre-show. Dickerson made our list of Best Dressed on the carpet.

Officially, Dickerson can take the rest of 2024 off, as his tour calendar is empty until February. Talking Taste of Country prior to the CMAs, Dickerson explained why getting "God Gave Me a Girl" to No. 1 meant so much.

"It's a song that means so much to me personally," he tells Adison Haager, referring to how the lyrics help tell his love story. "It's been climbing and climbing and we were like, 'Dude, we got this.'"

Another country hitmaker with a bit higher profile was also gunning for No. 1, however, so Dickerson and his team started to think getting there would be impossible. "We prayed and we had all our people on it and we left no stone unturned," he says.

"And we freaking got the No. 1 song in the country this week."

"God Gave Me a Girl" is Dickerson's latest single from his self-titled album, released in November 2022. He also released a summertime EP called Three Months Two Streets Down in June.

