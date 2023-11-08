Some artists prefer a champagne toast or a special party, but Russell Dickerson celebrated his latest career success by burning off a couple hundred calories.

Dickerson's latest submission to country radio, "God Gave Me a Girl," hit the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week, after climbing since its release late in 2022. It's the singer's fifth career No. 1 on the chart, but he says that "God Gave Me a Girl" — an ode to his wife Kailey and the life journey that led him to love — is particularly meaningful, even compared to the rest of his catalog.

So when the song went No. 1, he had to go big. And for Dickerson, that meant blowing down a country road in a full-on sprint, loudly yelling his celebrations as he ran.

"WE FREAKING DID IT FAM!!!!!!!" the singer gushes in the caption of his post, alongside video of himself bounding down the road.

"Thank you JESUS! Thank you country radio for believing in me and this song. Thank you Triple Tigers Records and the entire Team RD for absolutely dominating!" he continues. "To my gorgeous wife [Kailey Dickerson] for all the inspiration every single day. To the writers [Chase McGill, Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley] for writing this smash w me! All our friends and family for. constantly covering us in prayer."

Dickerson ended his message with a note to the fans, thanking them for "your constant love and support year after year!!!

"YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THIS NO. 1 MEANS!" he concludes.

"God Gave Me a Girl" appears on Dickerson's self-titled album, which came out in late 2022.