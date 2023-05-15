Russell Dickerson Mounts Fall 2023 Big Wheels &#038; Back Roads Tour

Russell Dickerson Mounts Fall 2023 Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

Russell Dickerson is heading out on a headlining tour this September. On Monday (May 15), the singer announced his upcoming Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, which will kick off Sept. 21 in Philadelphia and continue through mid-November.

The trek takes its name from Dickerson's song, "Big Wheels," which is on the track list of his self-titled third album from 2022.

"To me, there's nothing better than performing live and getting the whole RD fam together," the singer says in a statement. "'Big Wheels and Back Roads' has been one of my favorite songs to sing live for a while now, so it was just the perfect fit for the name of the tour. Can't wait to see y'all out there this fall!"

Restless Road will join Dickerson as an opening act on all dates. Additionally, Parmalee and Niko Moon have been announced as opening acts for select dates on the trek.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday (May 19), but a fan club presale will begin on Tuesday (May 16) with special code RDFAM23.

Russell Dickerson's 2023 Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour Dates:

Sept. 21 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 22 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 23 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Sept. 28 -- Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee
Sept. 29 -- Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Sept. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ KC Live!
Oct. 5 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co
Oct. 26 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom
Oct. 27 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Oct. 28 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov. 2 -- New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 3 -- Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center *
Nov. 4 -- Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom *
Nov. 10 -- St. Peterburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Nov. 11 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *+

*Parmalee
+Niko Moon

