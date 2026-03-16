When it comes to country concerts, especially those overseas, there is a widely popular thing that the artists do on stage called a shoey.

While most country artists have no qualms doing a shoey on stage, Russell Dickerson is not one of those artists -- as a matter of fact, he loathes even the thought of one.

Ahead of Dickerson playing Country 2 Country overseas this past weekend (March 14 + 15) he stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studios where I had to ask if he would be partaking in the shoey trend while overseas.

"I don't think there's anything that would make me vomit faster," he shot back.

Or as American Idol alum, Randy Jackson says, "that's gonna be a no for me, dawg."

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What is a Shoey?

A shoey, most popular in Australia, is when a fan tosses their cowboy boot on stage and the artists picks it up and fills it with a beer then proceeds to chug the beer from said fan's dirty, sweaty boot.

Which Country Artists Are Known to do Shoeys?

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, ERNEST, and Jordan Davis have all done shoeys, most more than once, and have no major issues doing the shoey then getting back to performing.

Read More: The Top ‘Shoeys’ In Country Music, Ranked

It's important to note that we aren't living in a world where Dickerson will never accomplish at least one shoey in his lifetime, as he told me at the end of the interview.

"I mean I could, I could, I could get there..." he admits.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.