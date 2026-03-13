Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins just welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy named Brave.

Just after the birth announcement, one of Rhett's neighbors, Russell Dickerson, stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio, where I asked if he had the chance to meet the newborn yet.

READ MORE: What Russell Dickerson Texted Thomas Rhett After His Fifth Baby is Hilarious [EXCLUSIVE]

Dickerson said he had not yet, but he and his wife had bought a round of baby gifts that they were going to hand-deliver to Rhett and Akins any day now.

"We got some baby gifts for him. We just ordered the baby gifts, so we'll go run them over there."

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At first Dickerson was jokingly trying not to tell me what they got, saying, "What if he sees this, dude?"

Then, after convincing him that we would hold the story and video until he had a moment to bring them by, he spilled the details.

What Did Russell Dickerson Get Thomas Rhett's Newborn?

Dickerson and his wife spent some time and money on getting the best gifts for Brave Akins.

"Just like some little baby Carhartt and little duck hunting stuff and some little cute little baby things," he reveals.

I mean, come on ... how adorable is some of this baby Carhartt stuff?

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As much of an avid hunter as Rhett is, with Brave being his first and only boy so far, you have to believe that he will be out hunting with his daddy as soon as it is feasible, and these adorable baby gifts from the Dickersons will set him up for success.

Country Artists Who Are Having Babies in 2026 The country music family is growing once again! 2026 will bring new additions to several artists and their families.

Keep scrolling to see which artists will be welcoming bundles of joy this year. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose