Garth Brooks isn't just launching another tour — he's revisiting one of the most iconic chapters of his career.

The country superstar's Blame It All on My Roots Tour will take fans back to the arena shows that helped make him a household name, complete with a familiar stage setup and plans to capture the experience on a brand-new live album.

Bringing Back a Piece of Country Music History

At the heart of the tour is Brooks' famous in-the-round drum pod, the centerpiece of his legendary 1990s arena shows.

Read More: Garth Brooks Got Rejected by the Same Record Label That Built His Career

The stage became synonymous with Brooks' high-energy performances and was immortalized on Double Live, which remains the best-selling live album in music history.

Ahead of the announcement, Brooks shared a nostalgic teaser on social media, walking toward the drum pod before asking, “How long has it been, old girl? Thirty years?”

The video then flashed back to footage from his iconic 1996-98 World Tour before Brooks smiled and remarked that the stage looked “a little dusty.”

Read More: Garth Brooks Played a Classic at His Grand Ole Opry Debut

“You know what?” he added. “Maybe it's time. Maybe it's time we put you back to work.”

Going Back to Where It All Began

Brooks says returning to arenas is about more than nostalgia.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” he said in a statement. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

The Blame It All on My Roots Tour will feature both end-stage and in-the-round seating, recreating the concert experience that helped define Brooks' rise to country music superstardom.

He's Also Making a New Live Album

The tour will serve another purpose beyond celebrating the past.

Read More: Garth Brooks Considering Selling His Catalog For a Whopping $2 Billion

Brooks plans to record the shows for a new live project titled Killer Live, giving fans a new concert album nearly three decades after Double Live became a landmark release.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back shows at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Aug. 21 and 22, with additional dates announced at any given moment.

For Brooks, the tour isn't simply about reliving the past—it's about bringing back to life one of the most beloved elements of his early arena shows while creating a new live album for the next generation of fans.