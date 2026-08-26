Garth Brooks has revealed the next dates and city for his 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

What Is the Latest City Added to Garth Brooks' 2026 Tour?

The country superstar is set to perform at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Tickets to Brooks' two upcoming shows in Orlando will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster.

All seats will cost $154.50, including all fees and taxes. Books' tour offers both end-of-stage and in-the-round seating, and he's committed to one fair price for fans who attends his shows.

What Is Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour?

The tour is a throwback to a World Tour that Brooks launched in 1996.

Garth Brooks announced his 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour on July 7.

The tour opened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 20.

More dates are to be announced. A social media video sharing the news features Brooks' voice saying, "Indianapolis is the perfect city to start the World Tour."

"Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box," Brooks explains in a statement. "The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Tour is a Callback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks' 2026 arena tour mirrors the World Tour that kicked off in March 1996.

That tour ran for two years and 344 shows. It was the final tour Brooks headlined before his retirement in 2001.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks' 2026 Arena Tour

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade, with record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and abroad.

What Is Garth Brooks' Drum Pod?

Brooks' late-'90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod has returned as a centerpiece of the new tour. Fans' first indication that the concerts were coming was via a video that Brooks posted early on July 7 after wiping his Instagram page clean.

The video shows Brooks-filmed footage of the pod as he says, "How long has it been, old girl? 30 years?"

Interspersed with that are throwback clips of the pod onstage in action, with the singer standing on top of it during a drum solo.

"You know what? Maybe it's time we put you back to work," he adds.

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Will Be Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks' late-'90s World Tour resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that's another tradition he's carrying on in 2026.

Brooks is recording his 2026 tour for Killer Live, "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks's tradition of capturing history in real time."

Garth Brooks' 2026 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

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