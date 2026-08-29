Dolly Parton famously grew up in poverty in rural Tennessee as one of 12 brothers and sisters, but many fans don't know all that much about some of her siblings.

Several of Parton's brothers and sisters have also been involved in music and the entertainment business over the years, while others have completely avoided the spotlight and opted to live relatively quiet, normal lives.

Did Dolly Parton Have Brothers and Sisters?

Yes.

Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to her mother Avie Lee, who died in 2003, and her father, Robert Lee, who died in 2000.

There was one set of twins and one baby boy who died shortly after he was born.

That tragedy was particularly difficult for Parton, for good reason.

Where Are Dolly Parton's Siblings Today?

Read on to discover everything we know about Dolly Parton's brothers and sisters, and where they are today.

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Dolly Parton's 11 Brothers and Sisters:

Prime Time Country Dolly Parton Sister Willadeene

Willadeene Parton (1940-)

The oldest Parton is Willadeene, who admits she cared for her younger sister Dolly like a mother would, despite there only being a five-and-a-half-year age gap.

Willadeene is a published author who dabbled in music at a young age. She’s also very close to Freida, born 17 years later.

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In August 2025, Freida shared an update on the now 86-year-old, saying she’s doing great.

“I call her every morning and say, ‘How is my most beautiful sister doing?’” Freida says before sharing how much Willadeene reminds her of her mother.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Ron Galella Collection via Getty

David Parton (1942-2024)

Dolly Parton’s older brother David lived a private life in Eastern Tennessee, working in the construction industry for most of his life. His 2024 death was confirmed by his sister Stella.

Coy Parton (1943-2026)

Coy Denver Parton (referred to as just "Denver") was perhaps the most private of all the Partons. There is almost nothing known about him, other than that he worked as a crane operator building bridges for much of his life. One figures that is how he preferred it and his big family respected that wish.

Coy Denver Parton died at the age of 82 on July 23, 2026, just over a month before Dolly Parton died. His cause of death was not released publicly.

Robert Lee Parton Jr. (1948)

As you might have guessed, Robert Lee Jr. is named after Sr., the family patriarch who died in 2000. Freida Parton is the source for pictures, including one that she says is the last picture of them all alive.

Bobby looks to be a serious man with short, gray hair and a workmanlike presence.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Stella Freida and Dolly parton

Stella Parton (1949-)

Stella Parton is the most recognizable of Parton’s siblings. She enjoyed quite a bit of success as a singer in the 1970s and has authored a memoir, plus starred in film and TV productions such as the 2016 NBC series based on Dolly Parton’s life.

On social media, she frequently posts political messages or her thoughts on societal norms. She’s not afraid to be critical of family on Facebook, and she’s always outspoken.

That's her on the left in the above photo, with younger sister Freida and Dolly next to her.

Cassie Parton (1951-)

Cassie Nan Parton flirted with a career in music, but she has largely stayed away from that kind of spotlight, save a couple of screen appearances with her older sister.

A deep dive on TikTok finds her singing “Break My Mind” with Stella and Dolly in 1970, but there’s not much performance footage beyond that.

In the below photo from 2022, Cassie is standing next to Dolly with youngest sibling Rachel on the left.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I

Randy Parton (1953-2021)

Randy Parton was Dolly’s younger brother by seven years. He enjoyed a small amount of success as a singer and songwriter, and a bit more as a producer and businessman.

In the early 2000s he was getting attention for all the wrong reasons, however, as a North Carolina theater named after him kept losing money.

That led to allegations of his personal and professional conduct and an eventual parting of ways.

READ MORE: Here's the Real Reason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

He died of cancer in 2021.

Larry Parton (1955-1955)

Much like Willadeene was told Dolly would be her baby by her mother, Dolly was told Larry was to be hers. Sadly, the young boy only lived for four days in 1955.

She was just nine at the time, but still experienced tremendous heartbreak.

In 2015, Larry's death drove the plot of Parton's Coat of Many Colors movie.

Floyd Parton (1957-2018)

Floyd and Dolly Parton enjoyed a special professional relationship, writing songs including “Rockin’ Years” together.

Aside from baby Larry, Floyd’s life was the shortest. His 2018 death was a bit of a mystery to the public at the time, and in the years since no further information about the cause of death has been revealed.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Freida Parton (1957-)

Frieda Parton is 11 years younger than Dolly Parton. She is also Floyd's twin sister. Professionally she's sung with Dolly, but separated herself from the family sound with a rock album called Two-Faced (1984).

Since then, she's worked in the wedding business, first as a florist and then — at last check — as an ordained minister.

Rachel Parton (1959-)

Rachel Parton is the youngest Parton sibling.

She scored a few acting roles in the 1980s, mostly in productions attached to Dolly. She played Dolly's role in the TV version of 9 to 5.

She and Dolly also co-wrote and published a cookbook in 2024.

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer.

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