Dolly Parton's family has been open about their grief since her death, but there is still one deeply personal detail they have chosen not to share: the specific type of cancer she had.

Dolly never asked her family to keep that information secret. But according to her sister Stella Parton, she also never permitted them to make it public.

Stella explained the distinction during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, making it clear that the family's decision comes down to one simple thing: respecting Dolly's privacy.

“Well, that was her business,” Stella said.

Stella Parton Explains Why Dolly's Diagnosis Remains Private

Stella said Dolly never specifically told the family, “Don't tell anyone” what type of cancer she had. But Dolly also never told them they could share it.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Urges Compassion After Her Death

For Stella, that's enough.

So, out of respect for her. I can talk about my love for her, and describe who she is to me, but it's not my business to tell her business.

That distinction is important for a family that has spent decades watching nearly every part of Dolly's life unfold in public.

Dolly was one of the most recognizable people in the world, but she was also fiercely protective of certain parts of her personal life.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s First Posthumous Release Takes Her Back to Her Mountain Roots [Listen]

Even as she became a country music legend, built an extraordinary career, and opened up about everything from her childhood in the Smoky Mountains to her marriage to Carl Dean, she still drew boundaries she chose not to cross publicly. Her health was one of them.

Dolly's Family Is Choosing Respect Over Answers

Dolly died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Since then, her family has shared memories, tributes and deeply personal reflections about the woman behind the larger-than-life career.

Stella, in particular, has spoken about Dolly as her sister rather than simply as a country music icon.

Read More: Dolly Parton Chose the Song She Wanted Played at Her Funeral

She has remembered their childhood, the difficult experiences they shared and the ways Dolly turned those experiences into music and compassion.

But Stella also understands that loving Dolly means knowing when something isn't hers to tell.

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The family could provide an answer to the question many people naturally have about Dolly's final illness. Instead, they are choosing to leave that part of her story where Dolly left it: private.