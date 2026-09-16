The country music community will come together to celebrate the life and career of Dolly Parton next month in Nashville. Fans have a chance to enjoy the live, two-hour-long concert in person or on television.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2025.

Dozens of country stars have paid tribute to her with a song — the most memorable coming from Chris Stapleton, Vince Gill and Reba McEntire.

Fan tributes and impromptu memorials popped up worldwide, including outside Parton's home in Nashville.

Related: Watch Reba McEntire's Dolly Parton Tribute at the Emmys

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Details

The Dolly Parton tribute concert is called CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton and it will air live on ABC from Nashville’s Belmont University on Oct. 21 at 9PM ET.

It’s going to be a two-hour television event that promises to celebrate Parton as an artist, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur. Tickets will go on sale but be limited to four tickets per purchase. On sale dates are not known. Instead, the CMA is allowing fans to sign up for ticket updates when available.

Who's Performing at the Dolly Parton Tribute Concert?

Wednesday's (Sept. 16) announcement did not name any performers, presenters or special guests but there's sure to be a long line of singers and celebrities willing to appear if time and schedules allow.

Nashville-based artists such as McEntire and Gill would seem likely. From there, the options are limitless. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood both posted stirring tributes in the wake of Parton's death. Tim McGraw did as well.

Parton's reach was limitless so don't be surprised if artists from all genres of music appear, or even Hollywood actors. Family could also play a big role. Few things would be more poignant that a collection of her sisters, nieces and extended family coming together in song.

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

Details about Dolly Parton's death were kept mostly private, but in the days after, her family did share she'd been battling cancer. The 80-year-old kept that private as she didn't want to worry fans.

Even some family was left unaware that her health issues were so dire.

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul