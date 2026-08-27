Chris Stapleton took time out of his scheduled show in New York on Wednesday (Aug. 26) to pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton with a stunning rendition of her signature hit, "I Will Always Love You."

How Did Chris Stapleton Remember Dolly Parton?

Stapleton was performing in concert at Jones Beach in Wantagh, N.Y., as part of the ongoing 2026 iteration of his All-American Road Show when he started into Parton's classic from 1974.

In the fan-shot video below, Stapleton re-arranges the song for guitar and delivers a much grittier, but no less emotionally resonant vocal performance compared to Parton's sweet-voiced take on the song:

Stapleton's powerful performance drew raves, with several commenters calling it "incredible."

"Absolutely beautiful," another X user writes, while a fan named @BlaineKAyers suggests, "@ChrisStapleton

release it like Combs did with Fast Car. All the money goes to @DollyParton Imagination Library.

"You’re about the only who can pull this off, voice wise," that user adds.

What Inspired Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You"?

Parton wrote the song in 1973 as a farewell to her musical partner and mentor, Porter Wagoner, when she decided to leave him and pursue a solo career.

He would later sue her for breach of contract, but they had become friends again by the end of his life in 2007.

How Many Times Was "I Will Always Love You" a Hit?

The song has been a hit multiple times.

First, Parton hit No. 1 with her original version of the song in 1974.

Parton hit No. 1 again with "I Will Always Love You" in 1982, when she re-recorded it for the soundtrack to The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Parton also reached No. 15 with yet another rendition of the song when she recorded it as a duet with Vince Gill in 1995, scoring her final Top 20 hit.

Of course, the most successful version of "I Will Always Love You" is Whitney Houston's powerful rendition from The Bodyguard soundtrack in 1992. That recording spent 14 weeks at No. 1, making it one of the most successful pop singles of all time.

READ MORE: Here's the Real Rason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Her funeral will be private.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes