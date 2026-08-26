Vince Gill is right. His lasting memory of Dolly Parton is every bit as beautiful as he remembers.

One member of the Country Music Hall of Fame paid tribute to another on Tuesday (Aug. 25). "We are all crushed here at our house," he shares.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026.

She'd admitted to health challenges over the past year but never let on that any were serious.

A statement from her publicist adds that Parton died peacefully after a short cancer battle in Nashville.

Related: Dolly Parton's Cause of Death Revealed

Vince Gill and Dolly Parton's Only Duet

If you're 45 years old or older you may recall Gill and Parton's lone duet, although maybe not. It was only a Top 20 hit at country radio (her final Top 20) and it's not enjoyed the kind of long tail that a great duet typically enjoys.

Make no mistake: This is a great duet. In 1995, Parton asked Gill to join her for a new version of "I Will Always Love You" for her Something Special album. He more than obliged.

Frank Mullen, WireImage Via Getty Images Frank Mullen, WireImage Via Getty Images

Find the song on Spotify. It's rare on YouTube, but we found a version at an unofficial channel (See below). What's remarkable is that Parton offers up the song to Gill. He opens with the same delicate touch Parton brought to the lyric decades earlier.

After Parton's verse, they join for a powerful chorus. There are very few vocalists as talented as Gill who'd be so willing to go all-in on harmonies like he does at the end of this song. This memory is a gift.

Vince Gill's Favorite Memory of Dolly Parton

"One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of 'I Will Always Love You' the year we performed it on the CMA Awards," he said on Tuesday.

This is the performance he's referring to:

Their duet on that night came around the release of Parton's album. While the two would work together during tribute shows at the Grand Ole Opry in the years that followed, this is the only recording we could find.

More Dolly Parton Tributes: Country Music Pays Tribute to Late Dolly Parton

Country legend Bill Anderson also shared a tribute that involved the song.

"The last thing Dolly said to me was, 'Bill Anderson — I Will Always Love You.' She was looking me in the eye from the giant video screen in the Grand Ole Opry house on the occasion of my 65th Opry anniversary a few weeks ago. She was smiling as only Dolly could, making my night even more special than it already was. The news of her passing has rocked my world, but as we sang together back in 2023, 'Someday It'll All Make Sense.'"

See Pictures of Dolly Parton, Through the Years Dolly Parton was a striking young woman in 1965 and little changed over the next 60 years. See pictures of the country music legend through the years in this gallery. Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes