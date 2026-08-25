The country music world was rocked this week with the passing of Dolly Parton. The legend and icon died at the age of 80, with the announcement coming on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Parton was a veteran in the genre, a trailblazer and a mentor to so many others chasing the same neon dream. It's no surprise that dozens of artists have taken to social media to share their condolences and heartbreak.

Reba McEntire Remembers Her "Buddy" Dolly Parton

One of Parton's closest friends was Reba McEntire. She shared a lengthy post with several photos of the two together.

Dolly Parton's Obituary: Country's Biggest Icon Dies at 80

"Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side," she writes on social media.

"Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on Earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart."

"There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly."

She signed it with Parton's signature lyrics, "I will always love you."

Country Music Reacts to the Passing of Dolly Parton

Carly Pearce

"From the time I was a little girl, I want to be just like her," Carly Pearce writes. "At 15 years old my family uprooted their lives so I could start chasing my dreams, working in the country show at Dollywood. Since then I've had the privilege of not only working with Dolly, but getting to know her."

"She was exactly who we all hoped she would be - kind, funny, gracious and one of a kind. Heaven got a whole lot sassier, funnier and brighter today."

Kelly Clarkson

"Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special and seen and welcomed, and as if you were old friends," Kelly Clarkson posts. "I will miss her heart and her voice as I'm sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us."

Carrie Underwood

"She's not gone. I know exactly where she is," Carrie Underwood shares. "She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special."

"Well done, good and faithful Dolly. Welcome home."

Alan Jackson

"They'll never be another one like you, Dolly! The world won't forget you. Now go shake up heaven," Alan Jackson types.

Loretta Lynn's Family

"Our whole family is devastated to hear of Dolly's passing," the post reads. "Dolly was an icon, a legend, a world unto herself. But even more, she was mom's friend. She was her 'mountain sister.' They understood each other. Our hearts go out to all of Dolly's family and team. We take comfort in knowing the Honky Tonk Angels are together again and that one day, we will hear them live again."

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw writes, "She was an icon and showed us all what was possible, not only as a human but as an entertainer. She was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after."

Blake Shelton

"I can say with absolutely certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today," Blake Shelton shares. "I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like being with the funniest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family."

Brad Paisley

"I never imagined this day would come," Brad Paisley types. "Getting to know Dolly was life changing, but not just for me. For everyone. She seemed immortal."

Trace Adkins

"It is indeed rare for the world, collectively, to express sorrow for someone’s passing," Trace Adkins writes on social media. "I knew her to be the angel that they think she was, and I’ll miss her. Dolly, I’ll always love you."

Kristin Chenoweth

"Like the rest of the world, I’m immediately heartbroken," Kristin Chenoweth types on her page.

"I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own. She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration."

The Country Music Hall of Fame

"Dolly Parton's legacy is not celebrity, but humanity," the Country Music Hall of Fame shares. "She was a champion of equality and literacy. She was a picture of dignity, even when dressed outrageously. Anyone who seeks to be more like Dolly is on the right track, but they'll never get to the finish line."

George Strait Remembers Dolly Parton

The King of Country music took to social media, keeping his words simple and straight to the point.

"You've had such a huge impact on so many people, all over the world, @dollyparton. We will all miss you. May God bless the Parton family," Strait writes.

@georgestrait via Instagram @georgestrait via Instagram

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Jane Fonda

"I'm devastated," Jane Fonda writes. "I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this - more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever."

"I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves."

Lily Tomlin

"No words..." Lily writes alongside a photo of the two of them.

How Did Dolly Parton Die?

News of Parton's passing came on Tuesday (Aug. 25) with a message from her nephew Brian Seaver posted to her social media.

He did not offer up specific details, but the country icon had shared just days before that she was dealing with health issues.

"Now I've told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated," she shared in a pre-recorded video that was shown at Dollywood after she missed a scheduled appearance.

Parton passed just 17 months after the death of her husband of 59 years, Carl Dean, who died in 2025. She admitted she neglected to care for her own health, while she was caring for his.