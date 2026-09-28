Taylor Swift Makes VMAs History, Honors ‘Ultimate Showgirl’ Dolly Parton – Read Full Speech

Taylor Swift made MTV VMAs history on Sunday (Sept. 27), becoming the show's most-awarded artist ever with 32 wins.

Before the show, Taylor shared the record with Beyoncé, with both artists having 30 VMAs. She broke the tie after receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors and then winning Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Taylor thanked the people who helped bring the music video to life before dedicating her biggest award of the night to Dolly Parton, who died at 80 in August.

Taylor Swift Dedicates VMA to Dolly Parton

“I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom just this wouldn't be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Taylor said.

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Taylor went on to praise Dolly's songwriting, describing the way her stories came to life through music and comparing the experience of listening to her songs to watching “the best music video you have ever seen in your life.”

She also reflected on the way Dolly approached her career, saying she “channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans.”

“I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them,” Taylor said.

Read More: Watch Reba McEntire's 'Appalachian Memories' Dolly Parton Tribute

Taylor also thanked her fans, along with the collaborators who helped create “The Fate of Ophelia,” including choreographer Mandy Moore, production designer Ethan Tobman, editor Chancler Haynes, and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

Read Taylor's Full Speech:

Thank you so much for giving this award to this video, ‘cause I’m so proud of it. To the fans, thank you for voting on it. I loved making this video because I wanted it to seem like one continuous shot, so I learned a lot about hiding cuts in places, and I want to thank everybody who helped me on this video shoot, because of the choreography. I loved it so much. Mandy Moore was my choreographer. Set design and production design by Ethan Tobman; my editor, Chancler Haynes. My cinematographer on this video I’ve gotten to work with before; he’s one of the people who gave me the confidence to actually direct videos on my own. His name is Rodrigo Prieto. I want to thank him. And lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton. Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich. Listening to her songs, it’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life, every single time you hear what she has written. And she handled this thing with such grace and joy, and love, and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this. And everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans. I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment. I love you all. Good night.