Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver is preparing to tell his side of the legal dispute over the late country legend's estate.

Seaver's attorneys have spoken publicly for the first time since Parton's company, She's Alive, LLC, sued him and a restraining order was issued in September.

In a statement, his legal team says the dispute has taken a toll on Seaver's family and argues the allegations don't tell the whole story.

What Is Dolly Parton's Nephew Saying About the Dispute?

Seaver's attorneys, Dominic Leonardo and James Collier, issued a statement to USA Today on Oct. 12, saying their client would have preferred to keep the matter private.

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"Mr. Seaver has always been a private person, but he was chosen by his aunt, with his family’s approval, to make the announcement about Dolly’s passing," the statement read, per USA Today. "He would have preferred to remain a private person as this ordeal has taken a toll on his family."

The lawyers also questioned how the dispute became public, describing it as a conflict between Seaver, a family member who handled Parton's private security, and a business manager.

While the family was grieving, the business manager went to Court and the media with a surprising and incomplete story. Seeing text messages that are misleading and taken out of context has been very hurtful to our client and his family.

The attorneys also argued that the restraining order was granted without the court hearing Seaver's side of the story, which they said "is coming."

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A hearing on temporary injunctive relief has been postponed until Oct. 20 after Seaver requested more time to meet with his legal team.

Why Is Dolly Parton's Company Suing Bryan Seaver?

Seaver worked as his aunt's head of security for more than 20 years and was entrusted with announcing her death on Aug. 25. Parton died at 80 after privately battling cancer.

Following her death, longtime manager Danny Nozell took over the administration and operations of her estate.

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Seaver was notified on Sept. 16 that his services had been terminated.

On Sept. 22, She's Alive — a company Parton established to protect her professional property and business interests after her death — sued Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services.

The company also sought a temporary restraining order, alleging that Seaver threatened to smear Parton's legacy and made violent threats against several employees. Those claims remain allegations, and Seaver's attorneys dispute the account presented in the court filings.

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Seaver's legal team said he and his family hope to resolve the matter amicably and quickly. They also expressed confidence that Parton's legacy will remain untouched as the dispute moves forward.