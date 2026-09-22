Dolly Parton's estate battle has taken another turn, with her longtime manager seeking a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, over what he describes as a campaign of threats and intimidation.

Danny Nozell filed the lawsuit against Seaver, Dolly's nephew and former head of security, after Nozell previously terminated him from the role. The court filing alleges Seaver threatened Nozell and attempted to pressure him into giving in to his demands for money.

The allegations add another layer to the dispute surrounding Dolly's business interests following her death on Aug. 25 at age 80.

Dolly's Manager Alleges Threats From Her Nephew

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nozell claims Seaver began invoking his alleged military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence while demanding money.

Nozell says the alleged threats and intimidation began several weeks before Dolly's death and continued afterward. He terminated Seaver on Sept. 15.

One alleged message cited in the filing reads, “Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f--k everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family.”

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Massive Net Worth Is Absolutely Stunning Even After Giving Away Millions

In another alleged message, Seaver reportedly threatened to launch a podcast targeting Dolly's business interests.

“I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnership and telling the violations these people have done on us,” the message reads, according to the filing.

Other alleged messages cited in the lawsuit include, “All I do is warfare ... everyone needs to be worried about what I might do,” as well as, “I'm not an entertainment person. I'm a killer.”

Read More: Dolly Parton’s ‘Appalachian Memories’ History: A Father’s Story, Name Change + More

The statements are allegations contained in Nozell's court filing and have not been established as fact.

The Dispute Over Dolly Parton's Estate

Nozell is asking the court to prevent Seaver from interfering with Dolly's business or contacting her business partners.

The filing also asks that Seaver be ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the offices.

The lawsuit comes shortly after Seaver was removed from his longtime role overseeing security at Dolly's properties. A termination notice obtained by TMZ said Seaver and his security companies were dismissed from every Dolly property, including her main Nashville home, museum, downtown residence, and warehouse.

That notice stated that the properties and Dolly's professional business interests are held by the DP Dean Trust, while also noting that Seaver's personal interest in the trust remained intact.

The latest court filing puts the allegations of threats at the center of the growing dispute over the people and businesses surrounding Dolly's estate.