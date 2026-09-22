It's been nearly 50 years since Dolly Parton released "9 to 5" as a single, and we're finally going to be able to actually pour ourselves a cup of ambition, thanks to a collaboration with Community Coffee.

Dolly Parton's Cup of Ambition Coffee Is Almost Here

A few months before Parton died, fans of the country singer — and caffeine, for that matter — received word that she had been working on her own line of coffee, using some of the famous lyrics from her 1980 hit song.

"Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition / And yawn and stretch and try to come to life," Parton sings in the opening lines.

Through a partnership with Community Coffee, Cub of Ambition Coffee will be coming to stores nationwide on Sept. 29.

The coffee will be available in dark, medium and light roast and will come in whole bean, ground and K-Cup varieties.

The coffee first landed at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop earlier this summer.

The social media announcement says the coffee is "rooted in a shared love of family, community and authentic connection, Cup of Ambition brings together Dolly's warmth and unmistakable spirit."

Dolly Parton's Planned Projects Will Still Come to Life

Add this java to a long list of products, projects and dreams that will still come to life despite the beloved country veteran's passing in August.

Parton's work will continue on for years and years to come, according to her manager Danny Nozell.

"Dolly worked up until the day she died," he said in a statement. "She loved seeing her dreams come to life and loved knowing her work brought people joy."

Parton has music, books, products, experiences and more that are yet to be revealed.

Her SongTeller Hotel and Live of Many Colors Museum will be opening at the end of September 2026 in Nashville.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical will open on Broadway on what would have been her 81st birthday on Jan. 19, 2027.