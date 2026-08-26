Dolly Parton may be gone, but her work is far from finished.

The country music icon died Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She spent her final years building a long list of projects that will continue to reach fans well into the future.

Her longtime manager, Danny Nozell, says Parton was deeply involved in planning what would come next.

Dolly Parton's Work Will Continue for Years

"Dolly worked up until the day she died," Nozell said in a statement. "She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy."

Read More: What Happens to Dollywood After Dolly Parton's Death?

Nozell said Parton worked with a team she personally selected to create a project roadmap that would guide her work for years to come.

"As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life," he said.

That includes unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns. Nozell emphasized that projects released through Parton's official channels were personally approved by her.

If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.

Dolly's Upcoming Projects

Parton's team shared a list of projects that were already in various stages of development when she died.

Among the first to arrive are Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stops, launching in connection with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning Sept. 13, and Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel, with stays beginning Sept. 14 and a grand opening scheduled for Sept. 29.

Read More: Dolly Parton's Biggest Songs About Her Faith + Heaven

Dolly Dolls will launch online Sept. 15, followed by the grand opening of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum on Sept. 29.

Her food and lifestyle ventures will continue as well. Dolly's Cup of Ambition Coffee is set to launch online Sept. 29 before arriving in retail stores in spring 2027.

Dolly on the Holly is coming for the 2026 holiday season.

Then there's DOLLY: A True Original Musical on Broadway, with previews scheduled to begin Dec. 7, 2026, and opening night set for Jan. 19, 2027.

Rich Fury, Getty Images Rich Fury, Getty Images

The roadmap continues into 2027 with the Kendra Scott x Dolly 9 to 5 Collection in January, Dolly's Dog Treats in early 2027 and Dolly Bedding & Home Decor later that year.

For someone who spent her life turning dreams into reality, so many of hers should still be waiting to come to life.

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Parton won't be here to introduce these projects herself, but her team says the work she poured herself into will continue to carry her ideas — and her personal stamp — forward.