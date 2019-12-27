Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

Ten years and over a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977.

The album’s pop-friendly title track is what pushed sales over 500,000 units before year’s end. A bouncy, piano-led arrangement supported Parton’s iconic voice throughout the love song. Legendary songwriting duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil wrote a song that’s maintained a place among the country hitmaker’s choice cuts four decades later.

While nominated for several country awards, the album would win a Grammy in the Best Country Vocal Performance, Female category in 1979. It was her first, and it opened a door for massive crossover success in the way of songs like “9 to 5” (a Grammy winner in 1981) and, soon after, her duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands In the Stream.”

Parton had achieved great success within country music prior to the release of Here You Come Again but she was an artist closely associated with (and perhaps held back by) Porter Wagoner. With this album she proved she could make it without his help as producer and mentor. "Two Doors Down" and "It's All Wrong, But It's All Right" were two more singles released to radio, with the former enjoying some minor crossover success and the latter becoming another No. 1 hit at country radio.

Parton wrote four of the 10 songs on Here You Come Again. Pop hitmakers like Mann and Weil, Bobby Goldsboro, John Sebastian and Rogers were tapped for additional songs.

Billboard lists seven No. 1 country albums for Parton, with Here You Come Again being her second after New Harvest … First Gathering, another Wagoner-less, pop-friendly album released earlier in 1977. Both of these albums reached No. 1 several months after their initial release. Here You Come Again would eventually go on to achieve platinum status for one million units sold.

