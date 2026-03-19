When Dolly Parton talks, Miley Cyrus listens — even if the advice sounds a little questionable at first.

As it turns out, one “terrible habit” Miley picked up from her godmother is the reason a Hannah Montana comeback moment is actually happening.

A ‘Bad Habit’ That Paid Off

Chatting with Variety, Cyrus shared the unconventional advice Parton once gave her — and didn’t sugarcoat how it sounded.

“I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly,” Cyrus said.

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Parton’s philosophy? If you want something to happen, don’t wait around for it — start acting like it already exists.

“She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists,” Cyrus explained. “Then no one can say no.”

Miley Took the Advice — Literally

Cyrus didn’t just take the advice — she ran with it. Before anything had been officially planned, she began teasing a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special as if it were already in the works.

“So I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist,” she admitted.

At that point, there was no green light — just an idea and a little Dolly-inspired confidence.

Why ‘Hannah Montana’ Still Matters

Part of what made the gamble work is how much the character still means to fans.

Cyrus said she’s constantly reminded that Hannah Montana never really went away. “It’s not just a TV show,” she said. “I see daily how important Hannah is to people.”

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From fans bringing merch to asking about a return, the demand was already there — it just needed a push.

From Idea to Reality

That push worked. Cyrus took the growing buzz to Disney, making the case that a 20th anniversary celebration wasn’t just nostalgic — it was something fans genuinely wanted.

Now, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is officially set to premiere March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.

The special will feature performances of “The Best of Both Worlds,” “This Is the Life,” and “The Climb,” along with a new song. Cyrus will also sit down with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and reunite with her dad and former co-star Billy Ray Cyrus, plus Selena Gomez.

Not bad for something that started as a “terrible habit” — and a little advice from Dolly Parton.