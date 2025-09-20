Miley Cyrus is using music to heal old wounds — starting with her relationship with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 32-year-old pop star revealed on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 18) that her new song, “Secrets,” was written as a gesture of healing for someone she had “lost for a time but always loved.”

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” Miley wrote.

She added, “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.”

Miley co-wrote the track with Fleetwood Mac legends Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, adding emotional weight and rock royalty to an already vulnerable song.

While fans speculated about the meaning, she previously confirmed that the song was written for her father.

‘I Wanted Him to Feel Safe’

During a June 2025 episode of Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Miley shared that “Secrets” was inspired by her desire to reconnect with Billy Ray, now 63.

“I wrote this song about my dad, because I wanted him to tell me... even though they were secrets, even though I didn’t really wanna know,” she said.

Miley continued, “I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place... that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me.”

She described herself as the “middle child” trying to shoulder the emotional weight of the family — especially during tough seasons.

A Fractured Relationship

Miley and Billy Ray’s relationship reportedly began to fracture in 2022, after he and Tish Cyrus announced their divorce following nearly 30 years of marriage.

Since then, the family dynamic has seemed strained — especially during Tish’s 2023 wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

Miley and her sister Brandi attended the ceremony, but siblings Noah and Braison were noticeably absent.

Finding Peace + Moving Forward

Since the divorce, both of Miley’s parents have moved on. Tish married Purcell, and Billy Ray is now dating actress Elizabeth Hurley, going public with their relationship in April 2025.

According to the "Wrecking Ball" singer, those new beginnings may be helping the family find healing.

“I think everyone’s in a better place now,” she said during her podcast appearance — without directly naming her father.

For fans, “Secrets” isn’t just another Miley song — it’s a deeply personal olive branch, and a reminder that even fractured families can find their way back to one another.