Miley Cyrus Speaks Out on ‘Rumors’ She’s Feuding With Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus typically stays quiet when there's buzz about potential drama in her famous family. But over the weekend, she made an exception when rumors started flying about a potential feud between her and her mom Tish.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," the singer said in an Instagram Stories slide. "She's my best friend."

Last Wednesday (May 7), TMZ reported that Tish had unfollowed her superstar daughter on Instagram, and many fans wondered if there might be a rift growing between them.

Cyrus and her country singer Billy Ray Cyrus have reportedly been estranged over the past couple of years.

Billy Ray and Tish got divorced in 2022. After that, he had a brief marriage and contentious split from singer-songwriter Firerose.

More recently, Billy Ray has made headlines for a feud with his son Trace, which Trace said resulted in his father making threats of legal action.

But in her new post, Miley says that Tish's unfollow was simply an accident, and there's no drama between them.

"Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me -- simple, coincidental and uninteresting," she wrote.

Two new plot points emerged in the weeks before TMZ reported that Tish had unfollowed Miley. Once of those was that Billy Ray debuted his new romance with actor and model Elizabeth Hurley.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer also started making some posts on social media suggesting that he and Miley were making amends. Last week, he shared throwback video of Miley playing the piano, writing "Can't wait to see this young lady."

A couple of days later, he posted a photo of himself with Miley, her boyfriend Maxx Morando and her brother Braison Cyrus. The family was outside in the shot, celebrating Braison's birthday.

In her statement, Miley also acknowledged the tumultuous relationship she and her dad have had over the years -- but she also said they're working through their differences.

"Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," she explained. "I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."