Not quite a year after splitting from ex-wife Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus is smooching on a new woman: Elizabeth Hurley!

The romance rumors are already flying online, especially since this isn't a random paparazzi photo — it's actually a snap shared on social media by the actress herself on Easter Sunday (April 20).

The photo shows the two in matching blue outfits, leaning against a wooden fence in a grassy area. Cyrus is planting a kiss on a smiling Hurley's cheek, very close to her mouth, and they look pretty cuddly.

"Happy Easter," Hurley writes in the caption with a heart emoji.

Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Dating?

Neither Cryus nor Hurley has officially declared a romance or the reason behind this photo. But without any context, many of the commenters are jumping to the conclusion that Hurley and Cyrus are a new "item."

Adding fuel to the fire is Hurley's son Damian chiming in with a celebratory emoji and the same red heart his mother used in her caption.

Is the internet ready to "ship" these two? It's complicated — comments range from excitement to confusion:

"What in the Hannah Montana is going on?"

"Wasn't he engaged to someone else last week?"

"Wow." (with several fire and heart emojis)

"Hey girl, TAKE THAT HAPPINESS."

"Is today April 1st?"

Perhaps a romance is surprising, but Hurley and Cyrus have known each other for a few years.

Per Extra, Cyrus and Hurley first met while working on the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise.

Who Was Billy Ray Cyrus Married To?

Cyrus recently divorced fellow singer Firerose after he filed paperwork in court in June 2024. The couple settled their divorce in early August 2024. The country singer and Firerose married on Oct. 10, 2023.

Cyrus was also married to Cindy Smith from 1986-1991 before walking down the aisle with Tish Cyrus in 1993. They divorced in 2022. Tish is the mother of most of Cyrus' children, including Miley Cyrus.