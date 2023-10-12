Billy Ray Cyrus has entered into a new forever after marrying Firerose on Tuesday (Oct. 10). The pair exchanged vows in what they call "the most perfect ethereal celebration of love."

The newlyweds took to social media to share the news and a few breathtaking photos from the big day, captured by Lisa Rhea Photography.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," the couple write in a joint post.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus ... I now pronounce you husband and wife,' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love," the pair add.

Cyrus wore a black Versace suit and tie, with his long locks braided into loose pigtails. The bride stunned in a Laura Rudovic gown featuring lace detail on the bodice and long sleeves, as she held onto a fall bouquet arrangement of red and orange roses.

It didn't take long for the couple to walk down the aisle: Rumors of an engagement began just a few months ago when Firerose was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger. The country singer confirmed they were engaged in November.

Cyrus first met the Australian singer on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. The two kept in touch after the show and were first spotted out together in 2021. Cyrus says the pair did not begin to date until after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, whom he was married to for 28 years.